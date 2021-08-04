Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Decreases By 16.4%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 357,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on UBA. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

UBA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,574. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.