STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 4,990,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 225,840 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 185,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. 69,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

STM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

