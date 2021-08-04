Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stake Lessened by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC cut its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,299 shares during the period. Essential Properties Realty Trust makes up approximately 3.7% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,838. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 227.27%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

