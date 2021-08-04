The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,316 ($17.19) and last traded at GBX 1,316 ($17.19), with a volume of 89437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 16.75 ($0.22) dividend. This is an increase from The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.80%.

The firm has a market capitalization of £983.08 million and a P/E ratio of 44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,265.64.

In other The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Victoria Sant acquired 400 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,273 ($16.63) per share, with a total value of £5,092 ($6,652.73).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HSL)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

