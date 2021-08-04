Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 99,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,474,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT opened at $369.45 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

