Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Susquehanna in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

LSCC stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.52. 18,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $138,831.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,843,036.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,183,356.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,967.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,787 shares of company stock worth $5,976,066 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

