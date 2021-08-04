BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for about 3.1% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in BCE were worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in BCE by 11.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in BCE by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in BCE by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in BCE by 11.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,064. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

