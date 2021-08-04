Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,325,000 after acquiring an additional 508,844 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.16. 525,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

