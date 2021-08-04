Welch & Forbes LLC Has $132.87 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 2.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $132,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,555 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,567 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $608.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $567.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

