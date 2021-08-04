High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Announces $0.50 Semi-Annual Dividend

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCBC remained flat at $$46.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. High Country Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.72.

Get High Country Bancorp alerts:

High Country Bancorp Company Profile

High Country Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which offers banking and investment solutions for both consumers and businesses. It provides personal and business services. The firm specializes in deposit products such as noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposit accounts, and its primary lending products which include real estate mortgage loans, construction, consumer and commercial loans.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for High Country Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Country Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.