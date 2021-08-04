H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 5,888 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1,682.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 680,480 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 624,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8,653.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 222,222 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $12,664,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after buying an additional 157,508 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

