Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 199.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,338. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $213.63 and a 12-month high of $296.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

