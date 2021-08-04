ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 228,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,562,352. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of -377.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

