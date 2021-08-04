Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. 36,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

