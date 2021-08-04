Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. 36,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $10.05.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
