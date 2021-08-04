Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSE JPT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,813. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04.

