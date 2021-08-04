Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 1,140 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for approximately 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,376. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

