Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $884.39. 7,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,305. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $876.97. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

