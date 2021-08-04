Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.77. 53,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,673. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

