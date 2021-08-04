Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $24.98 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,622 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $24,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,769,000 after buying an additional 336,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 1,002,536 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 666,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,331,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 578,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,640,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 42,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,188. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.63. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

