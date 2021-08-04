Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,416. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

