SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.59. 43,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

