Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $940.26.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $999.61 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $633.29 and a 52-week high of $1,001.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $911.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $996,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,141 shares of company stock worth $30,088,535 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

