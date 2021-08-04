Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $219.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.10.

Shares of GPN opened at $169.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,124,000 after purchasing an additional 492,853 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after purchasing an additional 479,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

