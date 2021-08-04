Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,908. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67. Singular Genomics Systems has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $33.37.

OMIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

