TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. 7,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

