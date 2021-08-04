Truefg LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Truefg LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 116,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,240. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

