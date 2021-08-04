Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Earnings Results

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

NYSE HSC traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. 778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,648. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89. Harsco has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

