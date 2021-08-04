Family Capital Trust Co Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 368,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,229,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 423.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 57,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,853,241 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.