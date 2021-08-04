Financial Consulate Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,702,000 after purchasing an additional 185,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $783,249,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $253.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.74.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

