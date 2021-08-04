Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,689 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $16,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 172,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after buying an additional 46,549 shares during the last quarter.

MBB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.61. 7,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,130. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

