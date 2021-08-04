Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after buying an additional 226,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,454,000 after buying an additional 41,741 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.89.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.41. The stock had a trading volume of 68,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,653. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

