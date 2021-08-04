Sitrin Capital Management LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,060 shares of company stock worth $241,750,373. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $15.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,710.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,644. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,565.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

