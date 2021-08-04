Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $747.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce sales of $747.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $719.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $791.20 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ELY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000.

ELY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

