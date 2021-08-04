Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $114.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Insiders have sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.31. 3,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $120.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.