Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,995. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.