Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

SPRO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. 271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,447. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.