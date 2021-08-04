Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 203,448 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,568 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 495,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,882,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

Shares of MA traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.80. 78,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,560. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.16. The stock has a market cap of $362.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total value of $28,908,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.