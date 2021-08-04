Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 2,563 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 117.14%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

