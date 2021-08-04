Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Acquires 1,376 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. XPEL accounts for about 13.9% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $14,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after buying an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 12.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 425.2% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,399,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $2,062,515.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,782 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,047. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.21. 2,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,472. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. On average, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

