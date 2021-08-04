Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) PT at $11.83

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.70. 14,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,034. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 299,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 286,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 65,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

