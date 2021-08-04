Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Down 14.2% in July

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 183,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,418. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

