Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Gap Down to $21.97

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $20.00. Change Healthcare shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 93,915 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 24.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,934 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,294,000 after acquiring an additional 237,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

