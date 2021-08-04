Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Gap Down to $21.97

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $20.00. Change Healthcare shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 93,915 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
Change Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNG)
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.