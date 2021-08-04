Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 60,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,224. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
