Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

CNBA stock remained flat at $$54.00 during trading on Wednesday. Chester Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.97.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

