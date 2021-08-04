Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
CNBA stock remained flat at $$54.00 during trading on Wednesday. Chester Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.97.
About Chester Bancorp
