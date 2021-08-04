BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 37,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,511. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.10.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

