BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:BLW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 37,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,511. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.10.
