Short Interest in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Decreases By 13.7%

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

MLR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,772. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.31.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.