X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,522. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.16. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $32,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,655 shares of company stock valued at $260,332. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

