Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Announces Earnings Results

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. 17,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

