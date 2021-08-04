United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 90.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 64.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 161.4% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 45.4% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 18,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $194.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.34 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $169.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

