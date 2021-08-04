Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Roku makes up approximately 0.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,469 shares of company stock valued at $152,062,250. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.80.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $419.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 542.60 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

